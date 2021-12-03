Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities: Actress drops fresh pics in saree, mundavalya!

New Delhi: Television actress Ankita Lokhande dropped beautiful pictures in a Maharashtrian attire from her pre-wedding festivities with Vicky Jain and they're unmissable! In the pictures, Ankita is seen dressed in a pink and green saree with green bangles.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress was also seen donning a mundavalya, an accessory worn in Maharashtrian weddings. Ankita and Vicky were blissfully laughing and posing for pictures with much fervour.

Vicky Jain who is a businessman by profession looked dapper in a sherwani.

The actress had captioned her post - "Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities."

Vicky had also taken to his Instagram handle and shared happy pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier, a few fan accounts had shared pictures of her other pre-wedding festivities where she was seen dancing with Vicky Jain, whilst dressed in an elegant, shimmery off-white saree. Before that, fans were going gaga over her fun, glam bachelorette party photos.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for the last three years. In fact, the duo celebrated three years of togetherness earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, Ankita tagged Vicky as the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times.

As per reports, the duo will be having the marriage in Mumbai and will not be a destination wedding. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place three days starting from December 12 to 14 this year.

Not only that, according to the latest buzz, Ankita and Vicky have already informed their close ones and friends and the official invitations will be dispatched soon for the upcoming event.

