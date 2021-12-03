Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain groove to Bollywood hits at pre-wedding celebrations! - Watch

New Delhi: Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande, known for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Pavitra Rishta 2, is having the time of her life as she preps for her big fat wedding with longtime boyfriend and businessman Vicky Jain.

Earlier, the actress had shared magical moments from her bachelorette with her besties on Instagram and she looked gorgeous in a purple dress, dancing like no one's watching.

Now, a few fan accounts have shared pictures of her other pre-wedding festivities where she's seen dancing with Vicky Jain, whilst dressed in an elegant, shimmery off-white saree.

The two are seen matching each other's steps and energy, giving us major couple goals to aspire for. Vicky also looked handsome in a grey-blue sherwani and proved that he's no less of a dancer! The to-be-married couple danced to Bollywood hits all night, it seems.

Take a look at the videos from their pre-wedding celebrations:

Ankita's bachelorette party had several of her colleagues in attendance, including Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit and a few others.

For the party, she was dressed in a wine-purple skater dress, cut the cake, with 'bride to be' engraved on it, and fed the first piece to herself.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for the last three years. In fact, the duo celebrated three years of togetherness earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, Ankita tagged Vicky as the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times.

As per reports, the duo will be having the marriage in Mumbai and will not be a destination wedding. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place three days starting from December 12 to 14 this year.

Not only that, according to the latest buzz, Ankita and Vicky have already informed their close ones and friends and the official invitations will be dispatched soon for the upcoming event.

Live TV