Ankita Lokhande dances her heart out with Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur at her bachelorette, check pics and videos

New Delhi: Television actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her businessman beau Vicky Jain in December next month. The actress kicked off the wedding celebration with a bachelorette party on Tuesday, which saw in attendance several colleagues, including Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit and a few others.

Ankita shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram stories from last night. In one of the videos, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress, who was dressed in a wine-purple skater dress, cut the cake, with 'bride to be' engraved on it, and fed the first piece to herself.

Ankita was also seen wearing a pink 'bribe to be' sash in several pictures.

Shristi Rode, who attended the bash with an injured foot and wore a cast on her leg, too accompanied the bride-to-be on the dance floor.

One take a look at the videos and photos from the bachelorette and will understand that the bash was all about fun, dance and full dhamaka.



Ankita and Vicky have been together since last three years. In fact, the duo celebrated three years of togetherness earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, Ankita tagged Vicky as the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times.

As per ETimes report, the duo will be having the marriage in Mumbai and will not be a destination wedding. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place three days starting from December 12 to 14 this year.

Not only that, according to the latest buzz, Ankita and Vicky have already informed their closed ones and friends and the official invitations will be dispatched soon for the upcoming event.