Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande welcomes 2022 with a bang! Actress poses with hubby Vicky in HOT backless dress

Ankita Lokhande wrote in the caption of her New Year's post, "The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them."

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Ankita Lokhande, on the occasion of New Year's Day, dropped stunning pictures with her businessman-husband, Vicky Jain. In the photos, Ankita looks gorgeous in a black backless dress and glowy makeup enhancing her sharp features.

She was seen holding on to her beau Vicky and looking back at the camera. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black and white sweater, keeping it simple and comfy.

 

In other pics, Ankita and Vicky were seen smiling and laughing, seemingly enjoying an inside joke. Ankita captioned the pictures, saying, "The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them."

Take a look at the pictures:

 

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on the 14th of December, 2021 after dating for almost three years. The pre-wedding ceremonies were also celebrated with a lot of pomp.

The couple looked regal in Manish Malhotra attires as they celebrated their D-day. 

Ankita and Vicky were over the moon to take the big leap together and look like a match made in heaven.

Days before her wedding, Ankita had injured her foot. However, she didn't let the injury stop her from enjoying her sangeet ceremony and dancing with the love of her life.

