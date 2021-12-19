Inside Ankita Lokhande's midnight birthday celebration with hubby Vicky Jain: Pics

New Delhi: TV actress Ankita Lokhande most popularly known for her role in 'Pavitra Rishta' celebrated her birthday on Saturday midnight (December 19) with her friends and husband Vicky Jain. The actress had a homely celebration with her closest pal and life partner by her side and enjoyed her delicious cake as she turned a year older.

The actress didn't hesitate to share this sweet moment with her fans and shared many pictures and videos from the cake-cutting celebration.

Take a look at them:

A few days ago, Ankita got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a fairytale wedding in Mumbai which was preceded by a stellar Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony.

The couple looked regal in Manish Malhotra attires as they celebrated their D-day.

Ankita and Vicky were over the moon to take the big leap together and look like a match made in heaven.

Days before her wedding, Ankita had injured her foot. However, she didn't let the injury stop her from enjoying her sangeet ceremony and dancing with the love of her life.

On Thursday (Dec 16), the newlyweds were spotted outside Vicky's residence and looked super cute together.