Neha Kakkar cries while performing in Goa on New Years, says missing ‘Dream Husband’ Rohanpreet Singh: PICS

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar was away from her husband singer Rohanpreet Singh on New Year’s Eve owing to work commitments. While she was performing in Goa, her husband had a concert at Pahalgam, Kashmir. And as clock struck 12 on December 31, 2021, Neha who was performing at the moment could not control her emotions and cried on stage as she missed being with Rohanpreet.

The ‘Dilbar’ singer said that she was so embarrassed of crying that earlier she did not reveal it to ‘Rohu’. Sharing her emotions in a long, mushy Instagram post, Neha wrote, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam Kashmir and Me in Goa. I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance, Hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage”.

Neha said she tightly wanted to hug Rohanpreet on New Year. However, the singer is grateful both she and her husband were working on the last day of the year. “ But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people”.

Calling Rohanpreet ‘dream husband’ she further wrote, “Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband!

Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You #NehaKakkar”.

Rohanpreet also took to his Instagram to share photos of himself on a video call with Neha.

“Nehu I promise this year will be Happier and even More Fun.. I want to be with you 2022 thousand years of life, You Please stay with me. I promise I will always love you the way children love Santa on Christmas!! I miss you love.. Main aa raha hoon.. I’m coming to you super soon,” read a part of Rohanpreet’s lovey-dovey post for his wifey.