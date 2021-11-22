Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate dies at 58; Rupali Ganguly mourns the loss

New Delhi: Popular Marathi film and TV actress Madhavi Gogate, who had essayed the role of Rupali Ganguly's mother ‘Kanta Joshi’ on popular television show Anupamaa, passed away on Sunday (November 21) at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. She was 58 years old. The actress reportedly had tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to hospital. Her sudden demise has caused great pain to her co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch. They took to social media to pay their last respects to her.

Rupali Ganguli took to Instagram stories and wrote, “So much left unsaid...Sadgati Madhaviji”.

Alpana Buch, who plays Anupamaa's mother-in-law on the show also mourned Madhavi Gogate's death on Instagram. "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humor...we will all miss you,” wrote the actress along with a photo of Madhavi.

Actress Nilu Kohli also mourned Madhavi’s sudden death and shared a post on Instagram that read, "Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo.I can't get down to believing that you have left us .Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go.Damn Covid P.S:I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg.All I can do is regret now.”

Madhavi Gogate was currently starring on Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat. She had left Anupamaa and was replaced by veteran actress Savita Prabhune.