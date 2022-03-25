Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale bids goodbye to acting due to 'religious beliefs' - Read full statement

New Delhi: TV actress Anagha Bhosale known for her role in the popular series 'Anupamaa' recently revealed that she is quiting the entertainment industry permanently due to relgious reasons. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to pen a note for her fans and explaint the reason behind her decision.

She wrote, "Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna."

Take a look at her announcement:

She had spoken about quitting acting earlier as well in an interview with ETimes.

Anagha had criticised the entertainment industry for focussing too much on physical appearance and the pressure to look perfect all the time.

She made her big debut with the show 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' by Rajshri Productions in 2020.

Coming to the show Anupamaa led by Rupali Ganguly, it is set to have a prequel release soon on OTT. The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will feature Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, will be reprising her role. Along with her, Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen playing her on-screen husband Vanraj.

(With IANS inputs)