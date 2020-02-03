Arjun Kapoor misses mom, shares her last birthday pic along with a heartfelt note

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was extremely close to his mother, late Mona Kapoor. She succumbed to cancer on March 25, 2012. On her birthday (February 3), proud son and actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his thoughts on social media.

Arjun penned a heartfelt note wishing his mother on birthday along with her picture which is the last one where the family celebrated together.

He wrote: Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor s started @fankindofficial & she’s kicking ass just like you did....

Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor have two children—Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun has on multiple occasions shared how much attached he was with her mom.

On the work front, the actor is 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' co-starring Parineeti Chopra. It has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The release date of this black comedy has not been announced as yet. It is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films (YRF).