Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 9, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti hit by a wild bull

In the next episode, Angoori tells Vibhuti that Pandit Ramphal has asked her to adopt a grown-up boy and get him married. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Amma tells Angoori that there is some issue in Tiwari's horoscope and to cure it, the couple will have to go to a mountain. They will meet a baba there and perform a puja to ward off the evil. When Angoori tells about it to Tiwari, he refuses to go. However, Vibhuti offers to go along. 

When they reach the mountain, Vibhuti is hit by a buffalo. As he recovers at home, he attacks the doctor when the latter picks a fruit to eat. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (BGPH) here:

In the next episode, Angoori tells Vibhuti that Pandit Ramphal has asked her to adopt a grown-up boy and get him married. Vibhuti and Tiwari are sitting in the courtyard to drink. Angoori brings Tika out as the boy they adopted to get married. She gives Tika pomegranate juice which Vibhuti smells and becomes wild. How much has Vibhuti been affected by the wild bull attack? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming here.

 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZEE5Zee Tv serial updates
