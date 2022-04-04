Bharti Singh drops CUTEST post after welcoming baby boy with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

New Delhi: Comedian Bharti Singh welcomed her first child with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Tuesday (April 3) in Mumbai. The new parents shared the good news with fans on social media and revealed the gender of the baby! It's a boy for Bharti and Haarsh and the two are elated to parent their first child.

On Tuesday evening, Haarsh had shared a picture of Bharti and him admiring their newborn in a basket with his face hidden. Later, on Wednesday, Bharti Singh also took to her social media and shared a few pictures from her maternity photoshoot and wrote in the caption, "Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar, it’s a boy."

Take a look at her post:

Bharti Singh has been working during her pregnancy. After hosting 'Dance Deewane 3', Bharti was hosting 'Hunarbaaz' with her husband Haarsh. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from that, Bharti recently launched the third season of her and Haarsh's show, 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.