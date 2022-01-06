Bharti Singh is 'very scared of caesarean', says she doesn't want complications in delivery

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh is pregnant and super excited for her first baby with her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa who is also a comedian. The laughter queen although is pumped about her pregnancy, revealed that she's 'very scared' of caesarean.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' actress said that she's heard that after the procedure, women experience pain. Since she's a working mother, she said she doesn't want any complications ahead.

Speaking about the same, Bharti told Bollywood Life, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

For the unversed, Bharti Singh had announced her pregnancy in a video on their YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's.

After the news broke, fans were over the moon and congratulated them. Bharti has since shared a few pictures of her baby bump and even asked fans to guess the gender of the baby in an Instagram post.

For the unversed, Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter.

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. Naming a few, they participated as contestants including - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.