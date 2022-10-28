Bigg Boss 10 contestant Jason Shah in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi? Hot Scoop inside

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a dream director for any actor. His cinema is full of grandeur, and larger-than-life, bringing out emotions and characters which the audience can relate to and love to watch on the big screen. And now, the latest buzz is that Bigg Boss 10 contestant and model Jason Shah would appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Heera Mandi.

Since Bigg Boss, the dashing Jason Shah continued to wow the audiences with each new performance. Jason has worked in a numerous industries, including television. Rumour is strong that Jason Shah has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project - Heera Mandi which also stars, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha. However, Jason hasn't yet confirmed it or issued any statements about it.

We can't wait to watch Jason become one of the iconic magical characters in a first-ever Bhansali-helmed Netflix series. On the work front, Jason has also been part of TV shows like 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'Barrister Babu'. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like 'Partner' and 'Fitoor'.