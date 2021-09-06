हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jasleen matharu

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu hospitalised, says she's shaken after Sidharth Shukla's death - Watch

The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress Jasleen Matharu said she was struck by how unpredictable life is and experienced a strange feeling after Sidharth Shukla's death.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu hospitalised, says she&#039;s shaken after Sidharth Shukla&#039;s death - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Jasleen Matharu

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu has been hospitalised after getting a high fever. In her latest health update, she also spoke about how shaken she is after late actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress said she was struck by how unpredictable life is and experienced a strange feeling after the Balika Vadhu actor's death.

In her IGTV video, she said, "That day when Sidharth had died and when I went to his family's house. After listening to the news and looking at the atmosphere in their house, meeting Shehnaaz and aunty (Sidharth's mother), when I came home, I read messages such as 'Tum bhi mar jao'. This was the first time in my life I was so affected by such messages."

"I thought to myself - how unpredictable is life, everything feels so strange. I don't know what happened but I had a temperature (103 degrees) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon," she concluded.

Watch her video below:

 

In an earlier video, Jasleen had spoken about working with Sidharth Shukla in the series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and described him as 'calm and composed'. 

The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack. His last rites were performed on September 3 and were attended by numerous celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Karanveer Bohra, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Rahul Mahajan, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Arti Singh among others

