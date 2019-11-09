Bigg Boss 13 Day 39 written updates: Hindustani Bhau gives Shehnaz a reality check

With every new day, dynamics are seen changing in the Bigg Boss house. The first finale brought in a major twist, and now the entry of Rashami and Devoleena has created an emotional upheaval. Having stayed away from the house for a considerable amount of time, the duo takes updates from fellow housemates to understand the new dynamics. Intending to add some spice after their re-entry, Rashami and Devoleena give a task to Tehseen to be their news reporter and update them with every news on the happenings. Tehseen gets into the character of the news anchor and invites Shehnaz as the guest.

Shehnaz tells everyone that she found it important to switch teams as Sidharth Shukla started ignoring her. She also adds that she got insecure after Himanshi Khurana entered the equation.

After Shehnaz, it was Hindustani Bhau’s turn. Deeply affected by the behavior and happenings of the house, Hindustani Bhau tries to explain the housemates that they should have strong principles and be loyal to your friends while playing the game. He enlightens Shehnaz on how Sidharth has always stood by her and didn't leave her side during her bad times. He also advises not to take their fame for granted as it's their fans’ love.

The housemates are impressed by Bhau’s maturity and have all praises for him. As the day ends, Devoleena tries to flirt with Arhaan in order to make a connection with him and makes Rashami jealous. Later Rashami confesses to Arhaan that she is upset with him for declaring that he wanted to play the peacemaker between Sidharth and Rashami despite knowing the back story.

The next day contestants begin their day dancing to an energetic number ‘Angrezi beat’ where they dance their hearts out and get ready for a fun-filled day ahead. Just then, Bigg Boss informs Asim that his team being the winner, should discuss mutually and nominate two members who deserve to be the captain of the house. Basis the performance, they decide to choose Shefali and Himanshi.

Bigg Boss then announces that each contestant now has to give a reason that who from the both are not deserving and need to put a ‘rejected’ stamp on their face. The chosen one will become the captain and re-allocate the duties, but soon that discussion turned into a fight between Rashami and Sidharth when Rashami denies sharing any duty with him.

Who will be the next captain of the house ?