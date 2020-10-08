Bigg Boss 14, Day 4, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli's behaviour irks housemates, Abhinav Shukla put in a tough spot

New Delhi: On Wednesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 14', real life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik faced a tough situation when the he was asked to choose between his wife or immunity. Rubina is the last rejected contestant left and Abhinav, who won the immunity for this week, was asked to either give up on his privilege or discarding her rejected tag. Bigg Boss put their relationship to test, leaving both of them very emotional. After giving it a thought, Abhinav chose immunity and said he wanted to be safe from nominations. Rubina seemed to be happy with his decision.

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli's behaviour irked the contestants as she refused to compromise over her things. The contestants every day get a chance to get seven personal items for themselves after a mutual decision, depending on their needs. Nikki was adamant that she wanted two items leaving five spots left for the other 10 contestants. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan announced that if the housemates fail to reach on a consensus, they won't get food. Nikki has an argument with most of the contestants. However, after Sidharth Shukla interacted with her, she said she would not take her things today.

Later in the day, the fresher girls Nikki, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal and Rubina get a chance to save themselves from nominations. They had to impress Sidharth in three rounds and in the first one, they had to get a tattoo done from him. After the first round, Sidharth rejected Sara while the other four prepped up for the next task.



Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.