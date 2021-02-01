हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 new promo: Rahul Vaidya picks up a fight with Arshi Khan, says she has split personality - Watch

The short promo released by ColorsTV on social media shows snippets of the fight that ensues through the next episode of Bigg Boss 14. They captioned the post: “@rahulvaidyarkv ne @arshikofficial par kiya teekhe shabdon ka vaar! Kya inke beech ki takraar ho paayegi khatam? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM.”

Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Arshi Khan has been at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya ever since his return to the house. In the latest promo, Rahul Vaidya is seen making a comment about her character that gets her enraged, leading to a war of words between the two.

In the promo Rahul calls out Arshi’s negativity and says that in the future people won’t say ‘don’t be negative’ but instead will say ‘don't be like Arshi Khan’.

Arshi Khan then goes on to scold Rahul for making such a comment but he responds by mocking her, making her even more upset. She later tells him “Aurat ki izzat karna seekh (Learn to respect women).”

The short promo released by ColorsTV on their Instagram account shows snippets of the fight that ensues through the next episode of Bigg Boss. They captioned the post: “@rahulvaidyarkv ne @arshikofficial par kiya teekhe shabdon ka vaar! Kya inke beech ki takraar ho paayegi khatam? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the upcoming episode Arshi Khan will also be seen picking a fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee regarding duties around the house. Devoleena can’t stand listening to Arshi Khan’s complaining and throws a spatula that was in her hand, leaving the other housemates shocked.

 

