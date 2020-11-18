Bigg Boss 14: Producer Sandiip Sikcand lashes out at Kavita Kaushik for physically intimidating Eijaz Khan

Mumbai: Popular reality show Bigg Boss always finds its way into the lives of masses and how! Actor, producer Sandiip Sikcand who has a reputation of calling a spade a spade has been in the news recently for his tirade against the current season Bigg Boss 14.

Not many know that the creative honcho was a programming head when Bigg Boss was first adapted from Big Brother and played a major role in the success of the first season.

This time around the producer of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum put out some really bold statements.

Last night's episode was quite a controversial one after Kavita Kaushik went against the primary rule of the Bigg Boss house and engaged in an act of violence by intentionally hurting Eijaz Khan.

Though it was later ruled out and Kavita was let go with a warning. Sandiip didn't take it well and wrote a series of tweets.

He first wrote, ' Please please please THROW #KavitaKaushik OUT of the house. She is insecure, abnoxious, pathetic, disgusting and annoying !! THROW HER OUT !!! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020'

With reference to Kavita Kaushik going gung ho about her stint in FIR, Sandiip wrote ,' 9 saal show chalati hoon”... come out of the past #KavitaKaushik ... vo time gaya vo waqt gaya !! Live in the present... #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020'

How dare #KavitaKaushik push a contestant !!! If I was #Eijazkhan I would have slapped her and walked out of the house with my head high !! Enough of her nonsense !! THROW HER OUT #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) November 17, 2020

#KavitaKaushik has a problem with the show, with the contestants and with #SalmanKhan too !! So why the hell did she come back to the show ?? Guys PLEASE THROW HER OUT !! She is the worst member ever in BIGG BOSS !! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) November 17, 2020

Well, he's made some serious claims here! What are your thoughts?