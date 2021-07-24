Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya says THIS regarding controversial Raj Kundra case!

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya recently had a run-in with paparazzi and during his interaction, he was asked to comment on the Raj Kundra case that has been dominating headlines for the past week. However, the singer refused to take any stance regarding the case and said he only wishes for everything to get resolved and hopes celebs can emerge out of controversies.

In a video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, he was heard saying, "I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to COVID-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach."

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday evening (July 19) for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. The production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app stores.

Meanwhile, singer Rahul Vaidya is on cloud nine after his grand wedding with his ladylove Disha Parmar. They got hitched on July 16 at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. For their grand wedding, the bride and the groom wore attires designed by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.