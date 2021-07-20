Disha Parmar grih pravesh in Rahul Vaidya’s house is straight out of fairytales - Watch video

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya got hitched to his ladylove Disha Parmar on July 16 and since then the beautiful couple has been painting the town red.

Recently, Disha took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her Grih Pravesh ceremony in the Vaidya household. The new bride looks stunning in an all red traditional ensemble. Disha can be seen donning sindoor, mangalsutra and red bangles.

The Vaidya family made a carpet from real red roses to welcome Disha. The bride can be seen coyly smiling while performing all the ceremonies.

Earlier, the couple shared gorgeous pictures from their grand wedding festivities which took place in Mumbai. The wedding festivities were a star studded affair. Rahul’s Bigg Boss 14 friends and co-contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Sonali Phogat were in attendance.

The singer, who will next be seen in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, also invited his fellow contestants Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen for his wedding reception.

Rahul first proposed Disha on national television while he was a contestant of Bigg Boss 14. Disha later made a special entry on the show on Valentine's Day and accepted Rahul’s proposal. Rahul and Disha have since been setting major couple goals and making all their fans swoon with their love for each other.