Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik back on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, her first look goes viral!

In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik played the role of a transgender, which earned her massive accolades. 

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik back on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, her first look goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress and reality show Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her much-awaited comeback on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show made her a household name and after a brief hiatus, the actress will be making her grand comeback to the same show.

In fact, Rubina Dilaik teased a few pictures online, dropping major hints of her return to Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. And now, ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a first look picture of Rubina on Twitter. 

In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina played the role of a transgender, which earned her massive accolades. She was first seen in the show back in 2016 and continued working in it as the lead actress till 2020. Actor Vivian Dsena played the lead opposite her. 

After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were visited by Annuji, Guruma of Kinnar Samaj at their residence. Annuji was actively involved while Rubina played a transgender role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and helped her during the course of the show. 

The pictures were shared by Rubina on her Instagram handle. The telly couple posed with Annuji Guruma of the Kinnar Samaj and showered them with presents as well. 

Rubina Dilaik has a massive fanbase which helped her win the Bigg Boss 14 winner's trophy. 

 

