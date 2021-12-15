हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to be evicted?

Abhijit Bichukale is already making headlines because of his comment in which he asked for a kiss from Devoleena and the way he threatened to burn down the house.

Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant&#039;s husband Ritesh to be evicted?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some major twists. From contestants getting into heated arguments and fights during the Ticket To Finale task to surprise evictions.

We already saw in the previous episode that the task for Ticket To Finale was cancelled. The task will choose the second finalist and many believe Umar Riaz can be the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant. But it will be confirmed later after the task is complete.

Meanwhile, there are chances of double evictions that can happen any time. According to sources and reports in social media, Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh may get evicted. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Abhijit is already making headlines because of his comment in which he asked for a kiss from Devoleena and the way he threatened to burn down the house.

Now, how things turn out inside the house is to be seen and a lot will also depend on the task for Ticket To Finale.

 

