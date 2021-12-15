हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Wild card Abhijit Bichukale wants Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him

Abhijit shouts and asks her 'when is she going to kiss him'. Devoleena says she will never kiss him. She says: "I won't."

Bigg Boss 15: Wild card Abhijit Bichukale wants Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to give him a kiss during a task.

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows that during the given task contestants have to steal certain items from the museum. Abhijit does the same and tells Devoleena that he has got many items while touching her cheek.

He says: "I can do anything for you but want a kiss from you in return."

Abhijit shouts and asks her 'when is she going to kiss him'. Devoleena says she will never kiss him. She says: "I won't."

The actress further warns him not to cross his lines and take advantage of her kindness. Later Abhijit says he was just kidding and Devoleena replies: "Shut up."

Pratik Sehajpal also comes in support of Devoleena and says: "Why will she lie."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Abhijit BichukaleDevoleena BhattacharjeeWild cardAbhijit Bichukale kissKaran KundrraTejasswi Prakash
Next
Story

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rapper Badshah tells Amitabh Bachchan 'why he changed his real name and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connection'!

Must Watch

PT6M41S

NASA's entry into the Sun's upper atmosphere 'Corona'