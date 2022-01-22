हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 113 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash accused of taking beau Karan Kundrra's help to reach finale week

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar was full of revelations and drama as housemates accused each other of reaching the finale week through another contestant's help.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 113 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash accused of taking beau Karan Kundrra&#039;s help to reach finale week
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of  Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan welcomed veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to the stage to promote his talent show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'.

Apart from that, comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had also featured on tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode to set the stage on fire with their hilarious jokes and comments.

Meanwhile, in the house, contestants were asked to pick out the most undeserving contestants according to them, mainly those who seemingly reached the finale week because of someone else's support and not on their own talent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Pratik accused Tejasswi of reaching the finale week due to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra as did many other contestants. 

Surprisingly, many housemates blamed Pratik of leaning on Nishant Bhat and getting forward in the game. Pratik defended himself and said that he only took emotional support from his friends but didn't use them to get ahead in the show.

Tejasswi said that she felt Shamita and Pratik did not have their individual game and are relying on their OTT friends to stay in the show.

Housemates also came out against Rakhi which shocked her and she got emotional while talking to host Salman Khan about it.

Salman tried to lighten the mood by telling Rakhi to laugh while crying and cry while laughing. This led to the whole house bursting into laughter.

Later, Salman welcomed megastar Mithun Chakraborty on stage and performed dance moves with him. He also introduced the housemates to him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Salman introduced Abhijit Bichukale as a person who dreams about being the Prime Minister, he said Karan Kundrra's talent is tolerating Tejasswi, Tejasswi's talent is repeating the phrase 'Are you serious?' and Rashami's talent is falling in love with someone in every Bigg Boss season.

The housemates gather and perform a specially choreographed dance for Mithun which warmed his heart.

Next week is the finale week in Bigg Boss 15 when the audience will decide which contestant lifts the trophy and takes home the cash prize.

Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman KhanPratik SehajpalTejasswi Prakash
