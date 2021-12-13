Bigg Boss 15 Day 72 written updates: Rashami Desai takes jibe at Tejasswi Prakash, leaves her speechless

New Delhi: On Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan entered the BB house to surprise the contestants and had a very special task for them. This task involved the contestants choosing between the prize money and a phone call with their parents.

Khan told the contestants that they could opt to talk to their friends over video call but an amount of Rs 2 lakh would be deducted from the final prize money.

One by one each contestant was asked to make their decision. Rajiv Adatia chose to take the call, reducing the prize money by Rs 2 L. Pratik Sehajpal had also chosen his sister's call over the prize money.

However, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra chose to forego the call and decided to save the prize money.

Shamita and Karan get quite emotional after rejecting their parents' calls. Tejasswi consoled Karan by saying that she was proud of him.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh were seen discussing the contestants' decisions. Rakhi got emotional during the conversation and felt that people should have taken the call as nobody knows what will happen in the future, it could be the last time one sees their parents - she said.

Later, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz were seen talking about the latter's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Umar expressed that he doesn't trust Teja as she has never sided with him in tasks.

When Karan informed Tejasswi of this conversation, she felt bad about it and confronted Umar about it later.

The episode ended with a brief misunderstanding between Rashami Desai and Tejasswi. Rashami Desai told Tejasswi that she will maintain a distance from Karan as she felt Teja was feeling 'insecure' about their friendship. However, Tejasswi denied feeling that way.