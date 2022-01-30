हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nishant Bhat

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: Nishant Bhat DROPS out of finale race, goes home with Rs 10 lakh!

All his co-finalists, especially Shamita Shetty, were shocked with Nishant Bhat's decision.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: Nishant Bhat DROPS out of finale race, goes home with Rs 10 lakh!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 now has four contestants fighting it out for the title. Nishant Bhat has opted to walk out of the show with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. He was the only contestant among the top five to opt for the money instead of fighting it out till the end.

Interestingly, in the past, his fellow contestants had guessed correctly that he would leave the show when presented with a lucrative offer. The other four contestants, in fact, were left shell-shocked by his decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Salman Khan termed Nishant`s decision and his subsequent eviction as a sad moment in the journey of Bigg Boss 15. The superstar wished Nishant the very best for his career and said that he had played the game to the best of his capabilities.

Nishant, who had a successful run so far in the show, gave his best wishes to the rest of the contestants.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nishant BhatBigg Boss 15Bigg Boss 15 finaleSalman Khan
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale LIVE updates: Deepika Padukone tells Salman Khan she stalks him!

Must Watch

PT54M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul get political advantage by repeatedly raising questions on Hindutva?