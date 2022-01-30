'My name is...': This is how Salman Khan introduced himself to John Travolta - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently met Pulp Fiction actor John Travolta at the Joy Awards 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both the stars looked handsome in their formal attires and had a polite conversation when they met.

In a video shared by his fans, Salman can be seen talking to John and introducing himself by saying that he works in the Indian film industry. After that, he said, "My name is Salman Khan." What a humble introduction, don't you think?

Watch the video here:

At the award function, Salman reportedly won the Personality of the Year award and Hollywood actor John got a Lifetime Achievement award. The event was organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently released his song 'Dance With Me' which is sung by him and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid.

The music video featured many of Salman's friends including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit.