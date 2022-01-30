Bigg Boss 15 finale: Shamita Shetty says 'oh so boring, Raqesh' as he sings Jab Se Tere Naina - Watch

New Delhi: Shamita Shetty, one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 15, will be setting the stage on fire with her romantic performance with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

In the latest promo of the finale episode, Raqesh was seen serenading Shamita with the song 'Jab Se Tere Naina', however, she stopped him mid-way and said, 'Oh, so boring Raqesh' and said 'let's do something fun'.

The duo then started dancing to the popular song 'Saami Saami' and Shamita broke the dance floor with her graceful moves and sassy expressions.

Take a look at the promo:

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat started dating on Bigg Boss OTT where they met and fell in love. The two used to have many fights in the house but also shared many cute moments together.

Raqesh had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant but had to leave the show due to kidney stones issues.

Coming to the Bigg Boss 15 finale, the top 5 finalists are Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Rashami Desai who was in the race to finale got evicted during the first part of the finale on January 29.

Reports have also emerged that Nishant Bhat may have taken the Rs 10 lakh prize money and walked away from the trophy. However, none of these reports are confirmed.

According to several online polls and Twitter buzz, the popular vote seems to be with Pratik Sehajpal with Karan Kundrra as a close runner up.