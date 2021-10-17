हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Hina Khan takes a dig at contestants, asks fans 'are u enjoying smackdown'

TV actress Hina Khan recently tweeted about the aggression in the Bigg Boss 15 house and questioned why Bigg Boss isn't taking action against violent contestants.

Bigg Boss 15: Hina Khan takes a dig at contestants, asks fans &#039;are u enjoying smackdown&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan recently posted several tweets questioning 'Bigg Boss' about the behaviour of contestants.

She asked if the rules of 'Bigg Boss' have changed for this season as she feels the reality show gives a feeling of 'Smackdown and RAW'. Her tweet also mentioned that earlier contestants were not allowed to touch each other but now things have changed in the show and rules are being broken.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

 

Hina took to her social media account and posted: "So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now What's happening BB.. BiggieBoo? I usually don't tweet about BB But this is so damn funny and I could not resist.."

 

She added further: "With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasundari ke pyaar mai to nahi pad gaye hain. Open your Aankh BB PLZZZ.. wake up..I don't blame anyone in the house.. it was the first and the most imp rule of BB tht u cannot touch anyone.. but now this rule seems non applicable." (With all due respect BB, have you fallen in love with Vishwasuntree? Please open your eyes).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

 

After the tweet, many of her fans came in support of her and also commented expressing their views agreeing to the questions raised by her.

