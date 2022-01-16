हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Pratik Sehajpal's mother 'stupid', Gauahar Khan says 'shame on him'

Shamita Shetty stepped in and tried to explain to Karan Kundrra that he shouldn't drag someone's family into the reality show.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Pratik Sehajpal&#039;s mother &#039;stupid&#039;, Gauahar Khan says &#039;shame on him&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, a huge fight occurred between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal after the latter called Tejasswi Prakash 'stupid'. Karan lost his cool on Pratik but Pratik defended himself saying that stupid is not a big word. 

Reacting to this statement, Karan asked Pratik if he would use the same word for his mother and sister. He then proceeded to call Pratik's mother 'stupid', he said, "Teri maa stupid."

 

This huge statement shocked the whole Bigg Boss house and everyone except Tejasswi was against Karan. Tejasswi kept supporting Karan as he stood on the stance that he is allowed to call Pratik's mother stupid as Pratik also called Tejasswi stupid. He told Pratik to not talk to his girlfriend in an insulting manner.

Shamita Shetty was quite angry at Karan's statements and tried to calm Pratik down.

When the matter escalated, Shamita was seen explaining to Karan that his behaviour is not right and he shouldn’t bring his family in between any argument. 

Actress Gauahar Khan also commented on Karan's controversial statement with a strong tweet. She wrote on Twitter, "Pratik has called a co contestant stupid , Karan Kundra , Pratiks mother is not a contestant, mind your damn tongue ! Shame on him for saying it sooooo many times . Teri maa stupid . Wow wow wow ! Sad on teja for defending it . Maa ka darja shayad pata hi nahi. Shame."

 

In tonight’s episode, a few famous journalists will be seen entering the house and asking questions to all the contestants. 

