umar riaz

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan pokes fun at ex-contestant Asim Riaz as he offers 'tippani' to brother Umar Riaz - Watch

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 15, former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz was seen cheering for his brother Umar Riaz who is set to take part in the 15th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan pokes fun at ex-contestant Asim Riaz as he offers &#039;tippani&#039; to brother Umar Riaz - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Colors TV

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is premiering on Colors TV on Saturday night (October 2) and fans are brimming with excitement to watch the super-entertaining Salman Khan-hosted show

In case, you're curious to get a glimpse of the starry premiere night, the makers have just the right clip to get you pumped. On Friday, a day before the opening night, Colors TV's social media handle shared a video of Salman Khan interacting with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz.

He was accompanied by his brother and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz on stage. 

The two dashing brothers are seen chit-chatting with Salman Khan on stage. During their banter, Salman asked Asim to name one quality of his brother that will make his stay at the Bigg Boss house difficult. 

To this, Asim says, "He is fire. Yeh isaan hain sir. Isme emotion bhi hain, gussa bhi hain (He's human and has emotions such as anger)" 

Salman jokingly replies, "Yeh insaan hain?" which leaves everyone in splits.

Check out the hilarious promo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2), 2021 at 9:30 pm.

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.

There will be many exciting faces entering the Bigg Boss 'mad house' such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Sahil Shroff and many more. 

