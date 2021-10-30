हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan sings 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' for Katrina Kaif, fans say 'indirect ishara'

Actress Katrina Kaif will feature on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday (October 30) along with director Rohit Shetty.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan sings &#039;O Mere Dil Ke Chain&#039; for Katrina Kaif, fans say &#039;indirect ishara&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, actress Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty are seen gracing the stage to promote their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'. The actress, it seemed, had a special request for the host of Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan. In the clip, she's seen asking him to sing a song for her.

To this, he gladly agreed and fulfilled her request in his own charismatic style and sang 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' with a hilarious dance routine. 

Katrina was very amused with his quirky dance moves and couldn't help but laugh out loud at his funny antics.

Take a look at the promo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Apart from Bigg Boss 15, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will also feature on Ranveer Singh's new quiz show 'The Big Picture' which airs on Colors TV.

Many netizens found Salman and Katrina's interaction hilarious and some even mentioned Katrina's rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal, joking that Salman's 'chaen' is disturbed by the news of her rumoured marriage.

One fan even wrote that Salman is indirectly hinting a message to Katrina through the song.

katrina

The Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' will release on Diwali - November 5, 2021, in cinemas

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Salman KhanKatrina KaifBigg BossBigg Boss 15 promoSooryavanshiRohit Shetty
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 28 written update: Housemates fight over food, Tejasswi Prakash attacks Pratik, Akasa for escaping duties

Must Watch

PT8M59S

Aryan Khan reaches Mannat after being released on bail