Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan sings 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' for Katrina Kaif, fans say 'indirect ishara'

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, actress Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty are seen gracing the stage to promote their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'. The actress, it seemed, had a special request for the host of Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan. In the clip, she's seen asking him to sing a song for her.

To this, he gladly agreed and fulfilled her request in his own charismatic style and sang 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' with a hilarious dance routine.

Katrina was very amused with his quirky dance moves and couldn't help but laugh out loud at his funny antics.

Take a look at the promo here:

Apart from Bigg Boss 15, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will also feature on Ranveer Singh's new quiz show 'The Big Picture' which airs on Colors TV.

Many netizens found Salman and Katrina's interaction hilarious and some even mentioned Katrina's rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal, joking that Salman's 'chaen' is disturbed by the news of her rumoured marriage.

One fan even wrote that Salman is indirectly hinting a message to Katrina through the song.

The Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' will release on Diwali - November 5, 2021, in cinemas

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.