Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to 'SHUT UP', bashes her for criticising show, watch

Salman Khan also told Tejasswi, "Aap iss channel ko kosti rehti ho. Jis thaali mein khaate hain, ussi mein koi chedh karta hai?"

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was seen schooling Tejasswi Prakash and bashing her for complaining all the time. He also told her that she disrespects the show that she is in which is unacceptable.

He told her, "Aap iss channel ko kosti rehti ho. Jis thaali mein khaate hain, ussi mein koi chedh karta hai?"

When Tejasswi tried to respond, Salman cut her off and said, "Shut up, Tejasswi."

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi lost the ticket to finale task to Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi called Shamita Shetty unfair as she was the sanchalak for the task.

After this Karan and Pratik got into a fight over the task. Later, Rakhi tried to create a rift between Tejasswi and Karan by telling Tejasswi that Karan has feelings for Shamita.

Teja tells Rakhi that Karan calls Shamita 'didi'. Rakhi says she blushes on seeing him. Tejasswi says Karan cannot live without me. Karan later explains to Teja that Rakhi has been trying to create a rift between them by taking Shamita's name and creating a love triangle. 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman KhanTejasswi PrakashBigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar
