Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla fans dig up Umar Riaz's old tweet on violence, read deets

New Delhi: Amid Umar Riaz's eviction rumours from Bigg Boss 15, late actor Sidharth Shukla fans dug up the former's old tweet on violence and aggression from 2019. At the time, Sidharth Shukla and Umar Riaz's brother Asim Riaz were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

In the tweet, Umar had condemned the late actor Sidharth Shukla allegedly pushing Asim Riaz in the BB 13 house. He wrote, "Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid has pushed asim. We want justice for asim!"

Many netizens, mainly Sidharth Shukla fans have been posting a screenshot of the tweet and commenting on Umar Riaz's reported eviction from Bigg Boss 15 due to his aggression.

Take a look at them:

"Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na"... Audio playing in the background!!! #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Bb8NHcj9fr — SHIVANI(SIDHARTH) (@DarkesttttStorm) January 7, 2022

the biggest reason I supported #AsimRiaz against a great contender like the legend of #SidharthShukla in #BB13 was the physical aggression that @imrealasim had to bear but #UmarRiaz doing the same in #BB15 against @realsehajpal just like @kkundrra is shocking & deserves big — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@akasshagupta) January 6, 2022

Amidst speculations about whether Umar Riaz will be evicted during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’episode, twitter trends and celebrity tweets indicate that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant has been evicted from the house due to his aggressive behaviour.

Various celebrities however supported Umar Riaz on social media.

It will be revealed in today’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode whether Umar Riaz is evicted.