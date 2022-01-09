हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla fans dig up Umar Riaz's old tweet on violence, read deets

Twitter is buzzing with speculations of Umar Riaz's eviction from Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla fans dig up Umar Riaz&#039;s old tweet on violence, read deets
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid Umar Riaz's eviction rumours from Bigg Boss 15, late actor Sidharth Shukla fans dug up the former's old tweet on violence and aggression from 2019. At the time, Sidharth Shukla and Umar Riaz's brother Asim Riaz were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

In the tweet, Umar had condemned the late actor Sidharth Shukla allegedly pushing Asim Riaz in the BB 13 house. He wrote, "Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid has pushed asim. We want justice for asim!"

Many netizens, mainly Sidharth Shukla fans have been posting a screenshot of the tweet and commenting on Umar Riaz's reported eviction from Bigg Boss 15 due to his aggression. 

Take a look at them:

 

Amidst speculations about whether Umar Riaz will be evicted during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’episode, twitter trends and celebrity tweets indicate that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant has been evicted from the house due to his aggressive behaviour.

Various celebrities however supported Umar Riaz on social media.

It will be revealed in today’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode whether Umar Riaz is evicted.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg Bossumar riazSidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13
