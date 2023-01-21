topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16 Big News: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to star in Ekta Kapoor's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Bigg Boss 16 News Update: Nimrit Kaur's performance was praised by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, who have offered her a role in 'LSD 2'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

Bigg Boss 16 Big News: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to star in Ekta Kapoor's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Mumbai: Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently a contestant in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', has been signed for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming sequel to the 2010 film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

To promote their upcoming movie 'LSD 2', Ekta and Dibakar Banerjee entered the Bigg Boss house. They disclosed that 'LSD 2', is based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss.

A segment from Ekta Kapoor's show was given to the contestants to recreate, serving as a sort of audition for the film LSD 2. As a result, Nimrit and Shiv imitated a scene from 'Naagin 1', with Nimrit playing Naagin (Mouni Roy) and Shiv playing Nevla.

Nimrit's performance was praised by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, who have offered her a role in 'LSD 2'.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' is a 2010 Indian Hindi-language anthology-found footage drama film directed by Dibakar Banerjee and written by Banerjee and Kanu Behl. It has three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.

 

