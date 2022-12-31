topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Fans call out the makers for targetting Shalin Bhanot every weekend!

This week was a tough one for Shalin, as we saw him breaking down after an ugly verbal spat with Archana. This Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled Archana for her misconduct but also cornered Shalin for his behaviour.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This week was a tough one for Shalin, as we saw him breaking down after an ugly verbal spat with Archana. This Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled Archana for her misconduct but also cornered Shalin for his behaviour.
  • This time Shalin did not mince his words and stood his ground which won him a hundred fans tonight.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Fans call out the makers for targetting Shalin Bhanot every weekend!

New Delhi: If there is one contestant this season who has managed to make headlines right from the day the show commenced, it has to be Shalin Bhanot. 

From his passion for fitness to his flamboyance, to his candidness, to his emotional and angry side, Shalin Bhanot has been a controversies child but also a one-man army in the process as the actor is unabashed and not scared of calling out the game plan of the 'Mandali' 

This week was a tough one for Shalin, as we saw him breaking down after an ugly verbal spat with Archana. This Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled Archana for her misconduct but also cornered Shalin for his behaviour. This time Shalin did not mince his words and stood his ground that won him a hundred fans tonight. 

Netizens have applauded Shalin's stance & also called out the makers for targetting him consistently every consecutive Weekend Ka Waar where the actor is roasted by the host. 

Check out fan reactions: 

 

 

 

 

History has it that the only way to win this show is to be unabashed and an one-man army. Well, Shalin definitely has it in him. Only time will tell.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 ShalinShalin Bhanot

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896