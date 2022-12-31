Bigg Boss 16: Fans call out the makers for targetting Shalin Bhanot every weekend!

New Delhi: If there is one contestant this season who has managed to make headlines right from the day the show commenced, it has to be Shalin Bhanot.

From his passion for fitness to his flamboyance, to his candidness, to his emotional and angry side, Shalin Bhanot has been a controversies child but also a one-man army in the process as the actor is unabashed and not scared of calling out the game plan of the 'Mandali'

This week was a tough one for Shalin, as we saw him breaking down after an ugly verbal spat with Archana. This Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled Archana for her misconduct but also cornered Shalin for his behaviour. This time Shalin did not mince his words and stood his ground that won him a hundred fans tonight.

Netizens have applauded Shalin's stance & also called out the makers for targetting him consistently every consecutive Weekend Ka Waar where the actor is roasted by the host.

Check out fan reactions:

Chalo dikh gya One vs All. Sab milke karo target #ShalinBhanot ko , kuch parwa nhi. Tiger always hunts alone not in groups or not in hope that others will help him.#bb16 — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) December 29, 2022

Yes. There is only one person (insaan) in the entire house who is rebuked for his behaviour and words in the weekends. Baki sab ke sab mahan hai. Dev aur deviyan hai.Galti ya paap hote hi nehi unse. As #ShalinBhanot says, this is not a good show, for humans. It's a show for GODS! — SUTANUKA MITRA (@MitraSutanuka) December 30, 2022

Tumlogo ka pura episode b #Shalin pe chalta hai masala b usi se lete ho or hr hafte class b usi ki lagate ho kya unfair show h..realty se show se nam Badl k unfair show rkh do #salmankhan to sun hi ni pate h kuch unka alg hi chl rha h — SCK (@ChandSaloni) December 30, 2022

#BiggBoss itna Bhoklaa gya hai #ShalinBhanot ko leker



The whole #BiggBoss16 TEAM targeting him including HOST



They r doing -ve Tweets posting videos



Aginst HIM#ShalinBhanot played them nxt level and #Shalin Exposed All #BB16 favourite contenders



That’s the POWER of SHA pic.twitter.com/3eKwCPBfhl — Rubina(@TeamSidRubiPra) December 30, 2022

#BB16 k top 3 fixed hain - Pri, Nimrit n Shiv .. Ab #ShalinBhanot is interfering in this and heading straight 4 d trophy Jo BB ko digest nai ho raha! They try 2 lower his morale in every way so tht wo down ho.. but ladka to chamakta ja raha hai! #Shalin #ShalinKiSena — Sweekruti Mishra (@SweekrutiM) December 30, 2022

History has it that the only way to win this show is to be unabashed and an one-man army. Well, Shalin definitely has it in him. Only time will tell.