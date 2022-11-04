topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Janhvi Kapoor mimics Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, makes a hilarious reel on stage-Watch

Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mili' released on the 4th of November. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Janhvi Kapoor promoted her film on Bigg Boss
  • She was accompanied by actor Sunny Kaushal
  • The film is a Hindi remake of the film 'Helen'

Bigg Boss 16: Janhvi Kapoor mimics Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, makes a hilarious reel on stage-Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor along with actor Sunny Kaushal will be seen promoting her film `Mili` on the sets of `Bigg Boss 16`, where the two will be seen hilariously mimicking the housemates.

Host Salman Khan will be seen welcoming the two actors on the show. He then is seen saying that Janhvi is also a sensation on social media because of her reels. He then tells the actress that he will be playing some sounds and she has to make reels on them. Here is the video of the actress making reels on Bigg Boss:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@colorstv)

The show makers first play an audio clip of Abdu, where he is heard saying: "Bahut mazza... bahut mazza hai... bahut mazza... god is the best... seeing everthing."

Janhvi copies Abdu`s dancing as she lip-sync`s to his audio. Then an audio clip is played featuring Archana Gautam and MC Stan, where the two were seen fighting. Janhvi and Sunny are then seen recreating the fight in front of Salman.

