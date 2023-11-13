trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687775
ANKITA LOKHANDE

Bigg Boss 17: Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Going Through A Rough Patch In Marriage?

Ankita proposed that she'd like to pretend as if they are not a married couple as long as they're in the show.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan even called out Vicky for his behaviour towards Ankita.
New Delhi: The environment in the house is often found to be intense these days. A bit of its because of Ankita and Vicky who have often been seen getting into heated arguements. In the latest episode, Ankita Lokhande asked Vicky Jain to sort out impending matters. Being passive aggressive, Vicky apologized for 'everything'. Ankita honestly asked if Vicky is trying to detach from her? Vicky asked Ankita if she would have been okay if he danced with Isha instead of her as he complained that Ankita takes offense. 

Vicky says that he's 'tolerating' the marriage. Annoyed at why Ankita is bringing up a an issue where he screamed when Ankita on the other hand has done grave 'big things' in the relationship in the past. Ankita proposed that she'd like to pretend as if they are not a married couple as long as they're in the show. Although, the couple was then witnessed embracing each other in bed. 

At night, Ankita wanted Vicky to sleep at a similar time as hers. She then got offended that his friends are mocking her. Later, Ankita apologized for her behaviour in bed. Although, Vicky didn't reciprocate it in a similar way and Ankita tossed to the other side angrily. 

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan even called out Vicky for his behaviour towards Ankita and said that he is just like Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, who is often seen being toxic towards her own husband Neil Bhatt in the show. 

