New Delhi: Post a super-entertaining Grand Premiere, the Bigg Boss House bustled with contestants in a jubilant mood on Day 1. However, the joy didn't last long as former partners, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, got into an explosive argument.

Abolishing his time-honoured principle of equality, Bigg Boss gathered everyone in the living area and set some new ground rules. In the first few moments, Bigg Boss revealed the theme, 'Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same'. He addressed the imminent issue and declared that he will be biased and selfish. He clearly warned everyone that he will support what favours the show, making it very clear that those who do not add value to the edition, won't be of any significance to him. Contestants chose their fate on the show by picking the makaan of their preference.

The fun quotient of the house was high as the housemates danced their way through the morning song. Abhishek talks to Navid Sole about his romantic preference. Contestant Vikky Jain turned the tables and pranked all the housemates. Vikky hoodwinks contestants into thinking that they can switch their houses. This created an uproar in the house as Abhishek got into a bitter brawl with Soniya. Bigg Boss brashed Vikky for the same.

With ever-changing dynamics in the house, it's going to be a fun season ahead. Watch India's favourite show every Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.