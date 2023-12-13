Bigg Boss 17: Udariyaan Actors Come Out In Support Of Abhishek Kumar, Slam Isha Malviya For Lying On National TV

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, the Bigg Boss 17 house has become a battleground for drama and rumors, as Udariyaan co-actors Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel found themselves in the crosshairs of their colleagues from the popular television show, Udariyaan. The bone of contention? None other than their fellow Udariyaan alum, Abhishek Kumar.

Isha and Samarth's antics in the Bigg Boss house took a sour turn when they began peddling false narratives about Abhishek, alleging his removal from Udariyaan due to aggressive behavior. However, their claims were swiftly debunked by none other than Udariyaan actors Kamal Dadialla, Chetna Singh, and Ram Aujla, who rushed to Abhishek's defense after watching the latest episode.

Ram Aujla, expressing paternal concern, took to social media to share a heartfelt message, "Duniya chaahe kuch bhi bole, tu chup chaap apne nishaane pe dhyaan dena beta" (No matter what the world may say, my son, you focus on your goals).

Chetna Singh, unmasking the alleged lies, boldly stated, "Aur kitna jhoot bolna hai!!! Bhagwan se darro. Dum hai toh abhi ke ilava game khel kr dikhao! jabh dikhna hota hai uspar jhoote ilzaam lagana shuru kar dete ho.Tum kuch bhi bolege? Jo bhi baatein ho rahi hai, wo jhoot hai. I support Abhishek Kumar" (How much will you lie? Fear God! If you have the guts, try to survive in the Bigg Boss house without speaking about Abhishek. Both these people start putting allegations on Abhishek when they want footage. Whatever they are saying are absolute lies. I support Abhishek Kumar).

Amidst the turmoil, Abhishek Kumar emerges as a beacon of resilience, unwavering in the face of baseless accusations. The Udariyaan actors stand united, emphasizing Abhishek's positive attributes and affirming their belief that he will shine, undeterred by the attempts to tarnish his image. As the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the Udariyaan family rallies behind Abhishek Kumar, showcasing the strength of their bond beyond the scripted world of television.