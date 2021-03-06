हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sahil Anand

Bigg Boss fame actor Sahil Anand and wife Rajneet Monga expecting first child

Sahil Anand shared an adorable picture with wife Rajneet Monga in which he can be seen cradling her baby bump. 

Bigg Boss fame actor Sahil Anand and wife Rajneet Monga expecting first child
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sahilanandofficial

New Delhi: TV actor Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. The actor announced the good news on Saturday (March 6). 

Taking to Instagram, Sahil Anand shared an adorable picture with Rajneet in which he can be seen cradling her baby bump from behind. Although one balloon says ‘It’s a girl’, the duo have not revealed the gender of the baby. Captioning the post, Sahil wrote, “LOVE.”

Take a look the adorable post:

Many industry friends including mommy-to-be Kishwer Merchantt showered love on the duo. Kishwer, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai commented, “Omg this is great news. Now I can post the picture.” 

Actor Deepak Kalra wrote, “Main chacha banne wala hu, yay,” while actor Ankit Mohan quipped,"This is hugeeeeeeeee...Love to both of you The baby who is still growing is having a baby now... wow loved it @sahilanandofficial." 

On the work front, Sahil was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. He featured in  MTV Roadies in 2006 and participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ in 2016. He has also acted in Karan Johar's ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012. The actor also appeared in the second instalment of the movie which released in 2019.

