Showbiz no longer just about looks: Sahil Anand

Actor Sahil Anand is glad that content in Indian cinema is changing and actors are getting a chance to perform.

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Anand is glad that content in Indian cinema is changing and actors are getting a chance to perform.

"I am really glad that India is growing and we are making very good movies these days. I am happy that we are getting rid of plain love stories," Sahil said in a statement. 

"I am loving the type of web series that are being made in India. I am glad that content in cinema is changing and actors are getting a chance to perform and show what all they can do. It`s not limited to good looks now," he added.

On the big screen, Sahil has featured in projects like "Student of the Year", "Babloo Happy Hai" and "Love Day - Pyaar Ka Din". He is currently seen in TV show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2". 

He says that shooting for a film and a TV show is very different. 

"The difference is that in a film, we are shooting only after one or two months of getting the script. We are all prepared with the character and we try to do our best as we get to know the details of the character before itself. But on TV, it`s like we come on the set and after that, we get the lines and then we perform," he said.

Asked about his idol in Bollywood, he said: "My favourite Bollywood star is Ranbir Kapoor. I love his acting. In my opinion, I feel there is no other actor who is as good as him. His acting is mind-blowing and it looks very natural. I look up to him."
 

