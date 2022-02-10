हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maheck Chahal turns desi Wonder Woman for Naagin 6, will save the world from COVID!

In Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' fantasy fiction drama Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash, Maheck Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia and Sudhaa Chandran will be seen in never-seen-before avatars. 

Maheck Chahal turns desi Wonder Woman for Naagin 6, will save the world from COVID!
New Delhi: Just as the buzz of Naagin 6 is getting bigger day-by-day, comes another good news for fans that Bigg Boss fame Maheck Chahal will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Maheck Chahal revealed about her character in Naagin 6. “Honestly, I am playing the Indian Wonder Woman. She is out there to save the world from coronavirus. It’s a very positive character and I am super excited about it. The whole story has been changed this season. And I am glad that the makers were able to create such a strong character. I have worked with Ekta earlier in Kavach and I think she saw it in me to pull this off. I had shifted to Goa post the lockdown and she called me with this show. It’s an amazing role and I am sure many girls would want to be in my shoes at the moment.”

After the first teaser of Naagin 6 was unveiled, it came to light that the Naagin will be saving the world from the deadly novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Reacting to the criticism, Maheck said, " I don’t think we are making a joke as it’s a very serious subject, and also an important one. I think in the next few years, we might also get to see a lot of films being made on the same subject. So many people went through their toughest time and it’s going to be relatable for them." 

In Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' fantasy fiction drama Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash, Maheck Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia and Sudhaa Chandran will be seen in never-seen-before avatars. 

 

