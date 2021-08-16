Bigg Boss OTT Day 8 written updates: Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal get nominated during BB Panchayat task!

Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its very first eviction on Sunday Ka Vaar episode with its host Karan Johar. While Urfi Javed had to exit the show, it was Divya Agarwal who had to face Karan’s wrath during the special episode.

The new week starts with new tasks and challenges. Well, it was a nomination task where the boss lady and boss man of the house - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are saved for this week’s nomination. The first nomination task (BB Panchayat) had Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal as their co-panchs along with Raqesh and Shamita.

They had to choose the most Kamchor connection of the house and after the co-panchs’ decision, it will be janta whose decision will be the final one.

As Divya and Zeeshan choose Moose Jattana and her connection Nishant Bhat as the most Kamchor connection of the house, Bigg Boss announces audience vote and saves the contestant from the nomination and due to their wrong prediction Divya and Zeeshan get nominated for the week.

Then for the second round, Ridhima Pandit and her connection Karan Nath become the co-panchs of the round and they had to choose the most ASwachh (Unhygienic) connection of the house. While taking everyone’s opinion, they again take Moose Jattana and her connection Nishant Bhat’s name for the nomination. Shilpa also mentions that they are taking the names on the basis of topics which are given by Bigg Boss and has nothing to do in person, so I request the audience not to take anything personally thinking that we are against them or cornering them, something like that.

While the housemates made their point of view, it was Neha and Pratik's friendship which was seen getting sour over each passing day.

While, the house turns into a battleground for and against their judgement, only time will tell what is in the fate of them. Will they fallout or come out a lot more stronger? Well time will tell.

