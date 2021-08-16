Exclusive: Divya Agarwal is the most fake contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, says Urfi Javed post her eviction

New Delhi: Model-actress Urfi Javed, who became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT feels disappointed over her eviction.

While talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Urfi said that she won’t spare anyone if given a chance to go back on the show and also tagged Divya Agarwal as the most fake contestant on the show.

What kind of reaction are you getting from fans, after getting eliminated in first week?

I’m very much upset but I am feeling great to see the response of my fans as my inbox is flooded with messages which say- we want Urfi back and you were doing amazing and whatnot. I don’t think any other contestant has ever left such an impact in the first week. I am amazed.

What’s your take on other contestants?

There are few contestants who are just sitting on the show and I don’t know why. They are not doing anything on the show. None of them knows how to cook and still show tantrums when I used to cook for them.

If given chance to go back as a wild card contestant on the show, will you go?

Yes, I want to go back to the show as I know that I can kill it. Also that I was trying my best to entertain in every possible way. I know I was one of the finalists and I would have gone ahead in this show. The only problem was I couldn’t make a connection as I was stuck with a person who ditched me (Hinting at Zeeshan Khan who swapped her with Divya).

Do you really think you made a mistake in choosing Zeeshan as your connection?

This was my biggest mistake. Infact, I would say this was my life’s biggest mistake. Because of him, I am out of the show and then he has the audacity to call me ‘ehsaan faramosh,’ while I was leaving the house. I want to go back to the show and will slap him for his deeds.

Who's your favourite contestant and why?

Pratik Sehajpal is my favourite contestant on the show because he is extremely caring and clean at heart. Even as a captain, he was extremely fair and even made his enemies (Zeeshan and Divya Agarwal) win the task without being biased. But on the contrary, when Divya was a sanchalak, she took the unfair decision and removed him from the task. Divya is extremely fake. She is only doing non-sense and back-bitching. She doesn’t know anything else.

If given a second chance, whom do you want to make a connection now?

Well, I’ll ask the makers to get a new connection for me. Someone who is hot and then I will show them their real place.

What’s your strategy for now?

My only strategy is ‘sabke watt lagane hai’, if I’ll go back to the show, I will not spare anyone, they’ll always remember me. If given a second chance, I will create history on this show.