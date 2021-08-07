हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Desi Boyz Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi to enter reality TV show?

The show will air on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm. It will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT: Desi Boyz Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi to enter reality TV show?
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani and File Photo

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is only a day away and excitement is soaring high as fans await the Karan Johar digital exclusive! While the makers had confirmed Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath as contestants, there is strong buzz hinting that actors Arjun Bijlani and Karan Wahi will also feature on the show. 

In a new promo shared on the streaming platform Voot app, we're introduced to two dashing men and fans believe they closely resemble Arjun Bijlani and Karan Wahi. In fact, Karan Wahi even confirmed fans' suspicion when he shared a picture from the Bigg Boss set on his Instagram on Saturday night. 

Check out his post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

 

Arjun Biljani entered the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika. Later, he starred in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach and several other shows amassing a huge fan base. 

On the other hand, Karan Wahi is popularly known for his role in the show Remix in 2004. Next, he starred in another immensely popular show Dill Mill Gayye and gained even more prominence in the industry.

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

What's even more interesting is that viewers will have total access to the doings of the contestants as with 24x7 direct camera footage.

The show will air on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm. It will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks. Then from Monday-Saturday, the episodes will air at 7 pm on Voot and on Sunday, at 8 pm.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss OTTBigg Boss 15Bigg Boss OTT contestantsKaran JoharBigg Boss new seasonBigg Boss OTT updatesWhere to watch Bigg Boss OTT
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Karan Johar’s show!

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi