Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Top 5 finalists, when and where to watch LIVE - All you need to know!

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows Bigg Boss OTT is coming to an end on Saturday (September 18) and the key to the finalists' fate rests on the audience. The past six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT house have been full of connecting, forming alliances, blurting out bitter truths but also standing up for oneself.

With the 24/7 live element, audiences got the chance to observe, watch the contestants up-close and personal which was seen never before.

Now, the audience gets to decide who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money. So, here is everything you need to know about the finale episode before tuning in.

The five finalists

With a shocking mid-week eviction on Wednesday, Neha Bhasin was shown the door and asked to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house after receiving the least votes from audiences. After her eviction, Bigg Boss announced the finalists or top five contestants of the show - Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

When is the Bigg Boss OTT finale?

The Bigg Boss OTT finale is on Saturday (September 18) at 7 pm and will be hosted by Karan Johar. As special guests, it will also feature celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia on the show.

Where to watch the Bigg Boss OTT finale?

You can watch the Bigg Boss OTT finale on the streaming platform Voot. To watch the show, you will need a premium membership of Voot Select. It is not available for free.

What's the latest update from the Bigg Boss OTT house?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin was evicted from the show. This left Pratik Sehajpal in tears as Neha was his connection in the house. The five finalists Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal congratulated each other for reaching this milestone. Nishant was seen apologising to Shamita for their differences and Shamita apologised to him as well.

To watch who becomes the Bigg Boss OTT winner, tune into Voot Select on September 18 at 7 pm.