Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar shares new promo, says ‘audience will decide the punishments for inmates’

New Delhi: As Bigg Boss OTT is about to start from August 8, the makers have finally released the first promo of the show where Karan Johar can be seen giving some intriguing hints about the upcoming show.

The most-controversial reality show will witness Karan as its new host on the OTT platform and will also give the audience a chance to choose punishments for the contestants.

Sharing more deets about the show, he also said that the USP of the show is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan shared, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants.” Inviting audiences for the exciting times ahead, he signs off saying, “Mere saath Bigg Boss OTT ke maze loot... First time 24x7 only on Voot.”

For the unversed, as per the rules, no contestant can take any communication device with him/her into the house. So come what may, Karan will never be seen as a contestant in this reality show.

KJo will anchor the drama for the six week run of "Bigg Boss OTT", which premieres on August 8. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks and exit from the show.