Bigg Boss OTT: Is Karan Nath the second confirmed contestant of Karan Johar’s show?

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has already started creating a lot of Buzz on social media and so the makers of the show are making sure to keep up the excitement level of their fans regarding the upcoming show. 

So, after revealing name of the first contestant, they have released a new promo, hinting at the entry of the second confirmed contestant.

According to Spotboye, the second contestant is none other than Bollywood actor Karan Nath who will be making his entry on the most controversial reality show. 

The makers have shared the first glimpse of the second contestant and speculations are at rife that it is Karan who is making the entry at the show as the second confirmed contestant. 

They shared, “Over The Top! Sensational! Here’s revealing the second confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss OTT house @Voot @VootSelect #KaranJohar #BiggBossOTT.”
Although no official statement has been released from the makers yet. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

It would be interesting to know whether Karan makes it up for the Bigg Boss house or not.

Karan Nath shot to fame with film Yeh Dil Aashiqana. He also did films like – Paagalpan, Zabardast, LOC: Kargil and Guns of Banaras among others. 

For the unversed, recently, the makers have revealed the first contestant of the show - singer Neha Bhasin!

Apart from that, the latest update about the most controversial show says that it will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

 

