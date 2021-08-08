हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: New promo features Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, says ‘Ess baar kuch crazy hone wala hai’

Bigg Boss OTT: New promo features Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, says ‘Ess baar kuch crazy hone wala hai’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has already created a lot of buzz on social media and so the makers of the show are making sure to keep up the excitement level of their fans regarding the upcoming show.

Now, the makers have released a new promo featuring Rubina Dilaik from the sets of 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' where the actress can be seen informing her director that she can’t be shooting anymore post 8 pm from now onwards. When quizzed further, she said because Bigg Boss OTT is going to come LIVE 24x7 on Voot from August 8. She even said, “Ess baar kuch crazy hone wala hai.”

Sharing the video on official Voot account, the makers wrote, “OG Sherni ka hukum hai ki aap #BiggBossOTT dekhein 24x7 live! Aur abhi dekhein curtain raiser on #VootSelect!
@voot @beingsalmankhan
@karanjohar @rubinadilaik
#ItnaOTT #BiggBossOTTVootSelect #VootSelect #BBOtt24x7 #Voot
@rubinadilaik_instaclub..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

For the unversed, this is the first time the Bigg Boss show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

What's even more interesting is that viewers will have total access to the doings of the contestants as with 24x7 direct camera footage.

The show will air on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm. It will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks. Then from Monday-Saturday, the episodes will air at 7 pm on Voot and on Sunday, at 8 pm.

 

